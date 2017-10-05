Blackpool RUFC's winning start continues in derby clash

Blackpool RU made it five wins out of five with a gritty 25-7 derby success away to Garstang 2.

The match was preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of Richie “Taff” Gibbon, a stalwart of Ormskirk RUFC who had captained several of the Blackpool players.

With the pitch less than ideal for free-flowing rugby, this was always going to be a war of attrition.

The visitors started the brighter as the forwards took a grip, Daniel Komosinski, Louis Shelton and Mick Harrison setting up camp in the Garstang half.

Blackpool made the pressure count with a Leon Mason penalty to give them a lead they never surrendered.

Despite the mud, Blackpool kept the ball alive on 25 minutes for Adam Glover to dart through from halfway.

Blackpool’s powerful scrambling defence kept Garstang at bay and Paul Vuti scored the second try from close range after strong carries from Baz Tucker and Dean Finegan. Mason’s goal made it 15-0 at half-time.

A Garstang mistake from the kick-off resulted in a try from the scrumbase, James Carty showing great footwork to score after good work down the blindside by Kyle Bedford and Mason.

Blackpool maintained a tight grip, with Chris Parlour and Stuart Charnock to the fore, and Peter Wilkinson raced past the defence for their final try after a fine carry and offload by Bedford.

Garstang scored a late consolation try but this was an outstanding Blackpool performance, in which fly-half Glover was excellent in attack and defence to be named man of the match.

Blackpool will be looking to extend their lead at the top when they host Aspull on Saturday.

Blackpool: Harrison, Parlour, Finegan, Charnock, Tucker, Komosinski, Shelton, Bedford, Crosbie, Glover, Collett, Mason, Clark, Swarbrick, Richmond; Replacements: Woodward, Wilkinson, Donald, Worral, Garner, Vuti, Carty