Big guns return to Fylde RFC pack

Second rower Olli Parkinson is poised for his belated debut for Fylde RFC for the clash away to Ampthill and District in National League One onn Saturday.

Parkinson, a powerful lock, has had a frustrating start to the campaign after signing from Macclesfield in the close season after suffering an ankle injury, but he came through a second team match last weekend without any mishap and has been given the all-clear to start, much to the delight of coach Warren Spragg.

He said: “It is good that Ollie will be involved; he is experienced and he knows the division, playing 25 matches for Macclesfield in this division last season.”

Dave Fairbrother is set to return at number eight.

Spragg said: “That will be a boost because he is the type of player who wears his heart on his sleeve on a rugby field.”

Matt Garrod is not in the squad as he is in Hawaii, supporting his brother who is taking part in an Ironman triathlon event.

Harlan Corrie is still sidelined with a hip injury and misses Saturday's match.

Fylde picked up their first points of the season with the victory over Rosslyn Park, lifting them off the bottom of the table, but still with plenty of work to do.

Ampthill and District, who are coached by former Wales outside-half Paul Turner, are currently in fifth place in the league standings,

Spragg said of Saturday's rivals: “They have not been super-impressive this season, but they are a good team and we expect a very hard game.”

It will a tough ask for Fylde but Spragg wants the players to draw confidence from that elusive, welcome win over Rosslyn Park.

He said: “It showed we can come from behind and come through to win a match. I have faith in the players’ ability; it is all about their own self-belief. Now Tom Grimes and Henry Hadfield have both got over the line (with tries) and have been part of a winning performance, they will get confidence.”