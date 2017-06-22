Montgomery the all-round winners

Montgomery were crowned Blackpool schools’ year 9 rounders champions after a thrilling five-team tournament at St Mary’s.

Normally played as a league, this year it was agreed to decide the champions on a single day in a one-off event last week.

Montgomery emerged victorious, with St George’s finishing in second place, South Shore taking third, Unity fourth and hosts St Mary’s fifth.

St Mary’s teacher Sarah Porter said: “All the students involved demonstrated good sportsmanship and were a credit to their schools.

“The sun was shining and a good afternoon was had by all.”