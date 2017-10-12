Montgomery take Blackpool schools' netball crown

Unbeaten Montgomery won last week’s Year 9 netball tournament for Blackpool secondary schools at St Mary’s Catholic Academy.
The Layton school is staging weekly tournaments for different year groups during this half-term, and Montgomery rose to the challenge alongside St George’s, Unity, South Shore, Highfield and the host school last week.
On what was a blustery autumnal afternoon, all the girls played really well and demonstrated good sportsmanship.
In the round-robin competition, winners Montgomery went undefeated, while St Mary’s were runners-up after losing only one of their six matches.
Highfield were third with three wins and three losses.
