Montgomery take Blackpool schools' netball crown

Unbeaten Montgomery won last week’s Year 9 netball tournament for Blackpool secondary schools at St Mary’s Catholic Academy.

The Layton school is staging weekly tournaments for different year groups during this half-term, and Montgomery rose to the challenge alongside St George’s, Unity, South Shore, Highfield and the host school last week.

On what was a blustery autumnal afternoon, all the girls played really well and demonstrated good sportsmanship.

In the round-robin competition, winners Montgomery went undefeated, while St Mary’s were runners-up after losing only one of their six matches.

Highfield were third with three wins and three losses.