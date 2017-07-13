Martial arts aces up and running for charity

Thirteen students and mums from Lytham Tae Kwon-Do ran Blackpool’s Race for Life in sweltering heat to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

All of those from Ansdell-based Lytham TKD have been greatly affected by cancer as the club’s owner and chief instructor Dianne Russell explained: “Our motivation to complete this Race for Life and raise as much money as possible for Cancer Research UK was strong as sadly every member of our team has lost at least one family member to cancer.

“We all know people who have been or currently are affected by cancer. Our team completed this 5K in memory and support of every one of those people. And who better to help kick cancer’s butt than a Tae Kwon-Do team!”

Lytham Tae Kwon-Do had raised £955 at the time of going to press. Dianne lost her parents within months of each other to cancer and did the ‘race’ with eight-year-old daughter Ruby.

Dianne herself underwent treatment for cervical cancer when she was 21 and Ruby said: “I’m so proud of my mummy. Without research into cancer my mummy may not be here.”

Dianne added: “We are so very close to breaking the £1,000 barrier. It would be great if we could smash that target after all the time and effort these kids and mums have put in.

“ If anyone would like to help us reach that goal our justgiving page is still open. Every little helps!”

Simply visit www.just giving.com/fundraising/lythamtkd

Club member Gill lost her four-year-old daughter Emily to cancer, while Matthew lost both grandparents to different forms of the disease.

Anyone wanting further information about Tae Kwon-Do lessons can contact Dianne on 07970 579968.