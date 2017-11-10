Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, November 11
WINCANTON: 12.40 If The Cap Fits, 1.15 Howlongisafoot, 1.50 Copper Kay, 2.25 Kalondra, 3.0 Lough Derg Spirit, 3.35 Mont Royale, 4.10 Hideaway Vic
AINTREE: 12.30 Barton Knoll, 1.15 Captain Chaos, 1.40 Beer Goggles, 2.15 Ballybolley, 2.50 Unowwhatimeanharry, 3.25 Nicolas Chauvin 4.0 Atomic Rumble
KELSO: 12.15 Coole Hall, 12.50 Oak Vintage, 1.25 Tawseef, 2.0 Chidswell, 2.35 Chain Of Beacons, 3.10 Forty Crown, 3.45 Rashee
DONCASTER: 11.55 Raid, 12.25 The British Lion, 1.0 Hajjam, 1.35 Get Knotted, 2.5 Sir Dancealot, 2.40 Vintage Folly, 3.15 Syphax, 3.50 Tathmeen
WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.20 Sophisticated Heir, 4.50 Fairway To Heaven, 5.20 Silver Link, 5.50 Bahango, 6.20 Ghepardo, 6.50 Show Stealer, 7.20 Capriolette, 7.50 Spiritual Star
NAP: Vintage Folly. Next Best: Nicolas Chauvin