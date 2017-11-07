Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, November 8
NOTTINGHAM: 12.35 Odds On Oil, 1.5 Doctor Knox, 1.40 Corelli, 2.15 Gracious John, 2.50 Straightothgepoint, 3.20 Drop Kick Murphi, 3.55 Speciality
KEMPTON: 4.40 Crimson Skies, 5.10 Bubble And Squeak, 5.40 Catoca, 6.10 Motown Mick, 6.40 Rydan, 7.10 London Grammar, 7.40 Mister Chow, 8.10 Loveatfirstsight
MUSSELBURGH: 12.45 Waltz Darling, 1.15 Final Fling, 1.50 Beyond The Clouds, 2.25 Chesnut Ben, 3.0 Wot A Shot, 3.30 No Such Number
CHEPSTOW: 12.55 Balikinstown, 1.25 Ring Minella, 2.0 Capsy De Mee, 2.35 Barbrook Star, 3.10 Waterloo Warrior, 3.40 Black Narcissus, 4.15 Tigger Two
NAP: Motown Mick. Next Best: Bubble And Squeak