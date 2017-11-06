Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, November 7
EXETER: 1.0 Bob Mahler, 1.30 Battle Of Ideas, 2.0 Ar Mad, 2.35 Packedtotherafters, 3.5 Ask The Weatherman, 3.35 King Uther, 4.10 Sweeping Rock
KEMPTON: 4.45 Scribner Creek, 5.15 Convinced, 5.45 Podemos, 6.15 Red For Danger, 6.45 Born To Finish, 7.15 Dutiful Son, 7.45 Southern States, 8.15 Snowy Winter
REDCAR: 12.20 Diplomacy, 12.50 Catastrophe, 1.20 Taskeen, 1.50 Awake My Soul, 2.20 Restive, 2.55 Apalis, 3.25 Ingleby Hollow, 3.55 Captain Scooby
WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.10 Born For Prosecco, 1.40 Kheleyf’s Girl, 2.10 Isntshesomething, 2.45 Bowson Fred, 3.15 Pensax Lady, 3.45 New Abbey Angel, 4.20 Sanam, 4.50 Misu Pete
NAP: Bob Mahler. Next Best: Battle Of Ideas