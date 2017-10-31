Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, November 1
NOTTINGHAM: 12.30 Tamkeen, 1.0 Rich Identity, 1.30 Maratha, 2.0 Stormin Tom, 2.30 Apricot Sky, 3.0 Sunnua, 3.30 Mr Cool Cash, 4.0 Rock On Dandy
KEMPTON: 4.25 Llamrei, 4.55 Hackbridge, 5.25 Waiting Room, 5.55 Lacan, 6.25 Peace Terms, 6.55 Calvinist, 7.25 Earthly, 7.55 Champagne Rules
FAKENHAM: 1.10 Royal Ruby, 1.40 Cashanova, 2.10 Really Super, 2.40 Artifice Sivola, 3.10 The Way You Dance, 3.40 Turban, 4.10 Fairway Freddy
TAUNTON: 1.20 Tamarillo Grove, 1.50 Rasasee, 2.20 Bentley De Mee, 2.50 Charlie Mon, 4.20 Man Of Plenty, 3.50 Jump And Jump, 4.20 The Kvilleken
NAP: Bentley De Mee. Next Best: Rich Identity