Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, October 17
KEMPTON: 5.15 Atlanta Belle, 5.45 Gentlemen, 6.15 Gilded Hour, 6.45 Joegogo, 7.15 Black Dave, 7.45 Spirit Of Gondree, 8.15 Whaleweigh Station, 8.45 Katabatika
LEICESTER: 2.0 Dawn Dash, 2.30 Many Dreams, 3.0 War Glory, 3.30 Green Door, 4.0 Ostilio, 4.30 Dream Of Delphi, 5.0 What Wonders Weave, 5.30 Miningrocks
HUNTINGDON: 2.20 Bohernagore, 2.50 Hepijeu, 3.20 Desiremoi D'Authie, 4.20 Nightline, 4.50 Ilewindelilah, 5.20 Frozen Flame
WORCESTER: 2.10 Above Board, 2.40 Prettylittlething, 3.10 Sword Of Fate, 3.40 Princess Roania, 4.10 Royal Beekeeper, 4.40 Terry The Fish, 5.10 Racing Spirit
NAP: Royal Beekeeper. Next Best: Katabatika