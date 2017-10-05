Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Thursday, October 5
LINGFIELD: 1.50 Simply Breathless, 2.25 Wajaaha, 2.55 Kalann, 3.30 Entertaining Ben, 4.0 Mr Tyrell, 4.35 Nuncio, 5.5 Passing Star, 5.35 Anastazia
CHELMSFORD: 5.45 Red Snapoer, 6.15 Beautiful Memory, 6.45 Jeremiah, 7.15 Tamayef, 7.45 Malt Teaser, 8.15 Yasir, 8.45 Rayan, 9.15 Whaleweigh Station
HUNTINGDON: 1.30 Plato's Kode, 2.0 Deauville Dancer, 2.35 New Agenda, 3.5 Air Squadron, 3.40 Spoilt Rotten, 4.10 Number One London, 4.45 Shrubland, 5.15 Gibeno
WARWICK: 2.15 Amirr, 2.45 The Welsh Paddies, 3.20 Sceau Royal, 3.50 Milord, 4.25 Sharnoe Santos, 4.55 Solstalla
NAP: The Welsh Paddies. Next Best: Number One London
