Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, June 28
CARLISLE: 2.0 Aquadabra, 2.30 Move It Move It, 3.0 Dance King, 3.30 Silvery Moon, 4.0 Bletchley, 4.30 Little Miss Kodi, 5.0 Jacbequick
SALISBURY: 2.10 Macaque, 2.40 Wasseem Faris, 3.10 Three Little Birds, 3.40 Redicean, 4.10 Swashbuckle, 4.40 Sir Roderic, 5.10 Prerogative
KEMPTON: 5.40 Sixties Habana, 6.10 Cammomile Lawn, 6.40 Makanah, 7.10 Magic Mirror, 7.40 Mutamid, 8.10 Artful Rogue, 8.40 Woofie
BATH: 6.0 Pete So High, 6.30 In The Spotlight, 7.0 Kodiac Express, 7.30 Storm Over, 8.0 Highly Sprung, 8.30 Rolling Maul, 9.0 Stormbound
WORCESTER: 2.20 Forever Field, 2.50 Al Alfa, 3.20 Malton Rose, 3.50 Knight Of Noir, 4.50 Whatzdjazz, 5.20 Astrum
NAP: Bletchley. Next Best: Knight Of Noir