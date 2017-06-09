Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, June 10
HAYDOCK: 1.45 Doctor Bartolo, 2.20 Pennsylvania Dutch, 2.55 Major Pusey, 3.30 Bateel, 4.5 Growl, 4.40 Sir Reginald Brown, 5.15 Red Tea
NEWMARKET: 1.25 Qayes, 1.55 Polar Light, 2.30 Ejaaby, 3.5 Al Qahwa, 3.40 Lord Yeats, 4.15 Linda Doris, 4.50 Amlad, 5.25 Beardwood
CHESTER: 2.0 Our Man In Havana, 2.35 Bush Beauty, 3.10 Starlight Romance, 3.45 Megan Lily, 4.20 Marsh Pride, 4.5 Red Tycoon, 5.30 Lorelina
BEVERLEY: 2.5 Navarone, 2.40 Cardsharp, 3.15 Rebel Assault, 3.50 Sagely, 4.25 Altharoos, 5.0 Midlight, 5.35 The Stalking Moon
CATTERICK: 1.40 Undercover Brother, 2.15 Culloden, 2.50 Chant, 3.25 Baron Bolt, 4.0 Jan Smuts, 4.35 Explain, 5.10 Benjamin Thomas
CHEPSTOW: 5.40 Blistering Dancer, 6.10 Rivas Rob Roy, 7.15 Alaadel, 7.45 Vincentti, 8.15 Glens Wobbly, 8.45 Ring Eye
STRATFORD: 6.0 Commanche Chieftain, 6.30 Altipix, 7.0 Rossetti, 7.30 Noche De Reyes, 8.0 Adam De Breteau, 8.30 Dr Dunraven, 9.0 Represented
NAP: Alaadel. Next Best: Al Qahwa,