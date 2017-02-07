Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, February 8
CARLISLE: 1.50 The Blue Bomber, 2.20 Freddies Portrait, 2.50 Which One Is Which, 3.20 Landmeafortune, 3.55 Tonto’s Spirit, 4.30 Swing Hard
LUDLOW: 1.40 Shatou Rock, 2.10 Label Des Obeaux, 2.40 On Demand, 3.10 Truckers Highway, 3.40 Master Blueyes, 4.15 Sam Cavallaro, 4.50 Shanroe In Milan
CHELMSFORD: 2.0 Afkar, 2.30 Never Folding, 3.0 Pinwood, 3.30 Mise En Rose, 4.5 Save My Bacon, 4.40 Clovelly Bay, 5.10 Nasri
KEMPTON: 5.20 Sir Jamie, 5.50 Lizzy’s Dream, 6.20 Street Jazz, 6.50 Miss M, 7.20 Rapid Rise, 7.50 Tailor’s Row, 8.20 Serenade The Stars
NAP: Master Blueyes. Next Best: Shanroe In Milan