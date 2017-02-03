Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, February 4
SANDOWN: 12.40 Rather Be, 1.15 Bright New Dawn, 1.50 Buveur D’Air, 2.25 Clan Des Obeaux, 3.0 Connetable, 3.35 Turban, 4.5 Russian Service
MUSSELBURGH: 12.25 Dear Sire, 12.55 Doubledisdoubledat, 1.30 Forth Bridge, 2.5 Five In A row, 2.40 Bistouri D’Honore, 3.15 Traditional Dancer, 3.45 High Hatton, 4.20 Jonny Delta
WETHERBU: 1.5 Vive Ma Fille, 1.40 Somchine, 2.15 Skipthecuddles, 2.45 Calett Mad, 3.20 Point The Way, 3.55 Ardea, 4.25 Eskendash
LINGFIELD: 12.50 Ubla, 1.25 River Duet, 2.0 Gracious John, 2.30 Taajub, 3.5 Decorated Knight, 3.40 Rockley Point, 4.15 Remember The Man
NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Indian Dandy, 6.15 Hotfill, 6.45 Disclosure, 7.15 Garrick, 7.45 Shypen, 8.15 Poppy In The Wind, 8.45 Tango Sky
NAP: Skipthecuddles. Next Best: Bistouri D’Honore,