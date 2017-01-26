Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Friday, January 27
DONCASTER: 1.25 Lough Salt, 1.55 Fort Worth, 2.25 Four Mile Beach, 2.55 Baraza, 3.25 Mount Mews, 3.55 Aux Ptits Soins, 4.35 Wenyerrreadyfreddie
HUNTINGDON: 12.30 What About Carlo, 1.0 Kauto Riko, 1.30 Theo’s Charm, 2.0 Gores Island, 2.30 Rons Dream, 3.10 El Bandit, 3.30 Muthabir, 4.0 Chez Castel Mail
TAUNTON: 1.15 High Secret, 1.45 Ramses De Teillee, 2.15 Galros Lady, 2.45 Dolos, 3.15 Kitegen, 3.45 Guiting Power, 4.15 Dream Bolt
LINGFIELD: 1.10 Babouska, 1,40 Joyful Dream, 2.10 Lorelei, 2.40 Fashion Business, 3.10 Burauq, 3.40 Emenem, 4.10 Heart Locket
NEWCASTLE: 5.45 Lexington Times, 6.15 Scealtara, 6.45 Rich Again, 7.15 Barwah, 7.45 Harry Holland, 8.15 Cruise Tothelimit
NAP: Wenyerrreadyfreddie. Next Best: Aux Ptits Soins