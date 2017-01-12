Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Friday, January 13
HUNTINGDON: 1.20 Vinnie Lewis, 1.50 Burbank., 2.20 Minella Forfitness, 2.50 Master Blueyes, 3.20 Aqua Dude, 3.50 Ambivalent About
SEDGEFIELD: 1.10 King Of The Dark, 1.40 Floramoss, 2.10 Captain Mowbray, 2.40 Mister Don, 3.10 Hartside, 3.40 The Linksman
LINGFIELD: 1.0 Presence Process, 1.30 Still Waiting, 2.0 Free Zone, 2.30 Snow Squaw, 3.0 Heartstone, 3.30 Palace Moon, 4.0 Temple Road
WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Smart Dj, 6.15 Life Of Fame, 6.45 Earthwindorfire, 7.15 Eljaddaaf, 7.45 Zabeel Star, 8.15 Sanchez, 8.45 Basingstoke
NAP: Burbank. Next Best: Captain Mowbray