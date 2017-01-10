Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, January 11
HEREFORD: 1.20 Cougar Kid, 1.50 Bishop Of Bling, 2.20 Gino Trail, 2.50 Shoofly Milly, 3.20 You Too Pet, 3.50 Lady Karina
TAUNTON: 1.5 Stay Out Of Court, 1.35 Bags Groove, 2.10 Roc D’Apris, 2.40 Space Oddity, 3.10 Granddioso, 3.40 Innoko
NEWCASTLE: 2.0 Glasgon, 2.30 Archibelle, 3.0 Spirit Of The Vale, 3.30 Mailshot, 4.0 Ninety Years Young, 4.30 Affordability
KEMPTON: 4.45 Welsh Inlet, 5.15 Finale, 5.45 Moojaned, 6.15 Pretend, 6.45 Ocean Legend, 7.15 Firesnake, 7,45 Ride The Lighning
NA: Stay Out Of Court. Next Best: Space Oddity