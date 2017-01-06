Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, January 7
SANDOWN: 12.10 Royal Reserve, 12.45 Midnight Jazz, 1.15 Morning Reggie, 1.50 Bright New Dawn, 2.25 Capitaine, 3.0 Rocky Creek, 3.35 Kapstadt
WINCANTON: 12.55 Miracle Cure, 1.30 Sonoftheking, 2.5 Aerlite Supreme, 2.40 Pilgrims Baym 3.15 Milord, 3.50 Black Valentine
NEWCASTLE: 11.55 Louloumills, 12.30 Forest Bihan, 1.0 Diego Suarez, 1.35 Un Noble, 2.10 Lough Kent, 2.45 Under The Red Sky, 3.20 Strands Of Velvet
LINGFIELD: 12.05 Morning Suit, 12.40 State Residence, 1.10 Noble Deed, 1.45 Van Huysen, 2.20 Captain Cat, 2.55 Coral Sea, 3.30 Celtic Ava
WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.45 Weardiditallgorong, 6.15 Dakota City, 6.45 Dukes Meadow, 7.15 Breakheart, 7.45 Poet’s Society, 8.15 Lawfilly, 8.45 Alfolk
NAP: Strands Of Velvet. Next Best: Black Valentine