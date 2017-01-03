Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, January 4
HEREFORD: 12.55 Staunton, 1.25 Little Dotty, 1.55 Dig Deeper, 2.25 No No Cardinal, 2.55 Westendorf, 3,25 Sandymount, 3.55 Bobble Emerald
LINGFIELD: 1.10 Blaze Of Glory, 1.45 Par Three, 2.15 Believe It, 2.45 Ribbing, 3.15 River Dart, 3.45 Medicean Queen
NEWCASTLE: 1.35 Touch Of Paradise, 2.5 Zig Zag Girl, 2.35 Bollihope, 3.5 Mont Ras, 3.35 Wahaab, 4.5 Poppy In The Wind
WOLVERHAMPTON: 4.15 Les Gar Gan, 4.45 Glenalmond, 5.15 Auberge Du Lac, 5.45 Dana’s Present, 6.15 Rebel Lightning, 6.45 Kaaber, 7.15 Bold Max
NAP: Auberge Du Lac. Next Best: Believe It