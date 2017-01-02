Simpson's Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, January 3
BANGOR-ON-DEE: 1.15 Pithivier, 1.45 Benzel, 2.20 I'm A Game Chenger, 2.50 Be Seeing You, 3.20 Zarachiel, 3.50 La Cavsa Nostra
MUSSELBURGH: 12.30 Gworn, 1.0 Fattsota, 1.30 Formidableopponent, 2.0 Claude Carter, 2.30 Cruachan, 3.0 Mixboy, 3.30 Beyond The Clouds
NEWCASTLE: 2.10 Glorious Politics, 2.40 Medicine Hat, 3.10 Fastnet Blast, 3.40 Bamako Du Chatelet, 4.10 Alkashaaf, 4.40 Dutch Art Dealer, 5.10 Gentlemen
NAP: Glorious Politics. Next Best: I'm A Game Changer