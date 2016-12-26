Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, December 27
CHEPSTOW: 12.20 Persian Delight, 12.50 Pobbles Bay, 1.25 Millanisi Boy, 2.0 Evening Hush, 2.40 Bishops Road, 3.15 Aso, 3.50 Cadeyrn
KEMPTON: 12.40 Royal Reserve, 1.10 Morello Royale, 1.45 Altior, 2.20 Sire De Grugy, 2.55 Eddiemaurice, 3.30 Double Shuffle
WETHERBY: 12.55 Craggaknock, 1.30 Two Smokin Barrels, 2.5 Aislabie, 2.35 The Dutchman, 3.5 Arthur’s Oak, 3.35 Lily’s Legend
WOLVERHAMPTON: 1.5 Diamond Charlie, 1.40 Rockalater, 2.15 Major Tom, 2.50 Daisy Bere, 3.25 Coillte Cailiin, 4.0 Delagoa Bay, 4.30 Louis Vee, 5.0 Fossa
NAP: Royal Reserve. Next Best: Aislabie