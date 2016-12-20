Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, December 21
FFOS LAS: 12.50 Thegirlfrommilan, 1.20 Culture De Sivola, 1.50 Pop Rockstar, 2.20 Cape Caster, 2.50 Highway Storm, 3.20 Appletree Lane
LUDLOW: 12.35 Melrose Bay, 1.5 Westren Warrior, 1.35 Colin’s Brother, 2.10 Tinted Rose, 2.40 Fox Appeal, 3.10 Danfeintothelight, 3.40 Solomon Grey
NEWCASTLE: 1.30 Briardale, 2.0 Star Storm, 2.30 Wordiness, 3.0 Singapore Sling, 3.30 Unnoticed, 4.0 Life Of Fame, 4.30 Sign Of The Kodiac, 5.0 Roy’s Legacy
NAP: Melrose Bay. Next Best: Pop Rockstar