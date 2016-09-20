Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Wednesday, September 21
GOODWOOD: 2.0 Celestial Spheres, 2.35 Admiralty Arch, 3.10 Monsieur Glory, 3.45 Tullius, 4.20 Engage, 4.55 Pettochside, 5.25 Fashionable Spirt
KEMPTON: 5.40 Wentwell Yesterday, 6.10 Stand N Deliver, 6.40 First Up, 7.10 Zebulon, 7.40 Issue, 8.10 Mengli Khan, 8.40 Charlie Bear, 9.10 Ocean Legend
REDCAR: 2.10 Pontecarlo Boy, 2.45 Fleetfoot Jack, 3.20 Fyrecracker, 3.55 Vinnievanbailkeys, 4.20 Ray’s The Money, 5.5 Chiswick Bey, 5.35 Bogardus, 6.5 Goadby
PERTH: 2.20 Our Cat, 2.55 Sword Of The Lord, 3.30 Weapon Of Choice, 4.5 Alderbrook Lad, 4.40 Gold Chain, 5.15 Trespassed, 5.45 Mad Money
NAP: Ray’s The Money. Next Best: First Up