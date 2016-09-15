Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Friday, September 16
AYR: 1.30 Re Run, 2.0 Turning Point, 2.30 Burrishoole Abbey, 3.5 Ladweb, 3.40 Savannah’s Dream, 4.15 Highland Acclaim, 4.50 Mijhaar, 5.20 Be Kool
NEWBURY: 1.40 Al Reeh, 2.10 Remal Dubai, 2.45 Gawdawpalin, 3.20 Cymro, 3.55 Law And Order, 4.25 So Beloved, 5.0 Dabyah, 5.30 Torch
HEXHAM: 4.30 Top Of The Glas, 5.5 Formidableopponent, 5.35 Wazowski, 6.5 Dursey Sound, 6.35 Lowcarr Motion, 7.5 Magnolia Ridge
NEWTON ABBOT: 1.50 BBeau Phil, 2.20 Winning Ticket, 2.55 Pass The Time, 3.30 The Whealerdeaerl, 4.5 Miss Swerious, 4.40 Fuzzy Logic, 5.15 Cordey Warrior
NAP: Dabyah. Next Best: Law And Order