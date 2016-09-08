Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, September 10
DONCASTER: 2.0 Thunder Snow, 2.35 Final Venture, 3.10 Breton Rock, 3.45 Idaho, 4.20 Harbour Master, 4.50 Third Time Lucky, 5.25 Missed Call, 6.0 Stars Over The Sea
CHESTER: 1.40 Unzipped, 2.15 Gratzie, 2.50 Foundation, 3/25 Kachess, 3.55 Bazooka, 4.30 Captain Dunne, 5.0 Hereawi
BATH: 2.10 Secret Witness, 2.45 Mambo Spirit, 3.20 Hot N Sassy, 3.50 Khattar, 4.25 Bob’s Boy, 4.55 Alcatraz, 5.30 Oat Couture, 6.5 Free To Love
LINGFIELD: 1.50 East Coast Lady, 2.25 The Quarterjack, 3.0 Unforgettable Filly, 3.35 Welsh Inlet, 4.10 C Note, 4.40 He’s No Saint, 5.15 Sweet Dragon
MUSSELBURGH: 4.15 Caymus, 4.45 Marsh Pride, 5.20 My Cherry Blossom, 5.55 Hibou, 6.30 High On Light, 7.0 Celtic Power, 7.30 Dark Command
NAP: Thunder Snow. Next Best: Unforgettable Filly