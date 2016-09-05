Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Tuesday, September 6
REDCAR: 1.50 Conistone, 2.20 Justanotherbottle, 2.50 Insurplus, 3.20 Percy’s Gal, 3.50 Victoire De Lyphar, 4.20 Hyland Heather, 4.50 La Bacouetteuse, 5.20 Rasaman
LEICESTER: 2.0 Castellated, 2.30 Burn Sugar, 3.0 Chevalier Du Lac, 3.30 Shell Bay, 4.0 Cricklewood Green, 4.35 Elucidation, 5.5 Tyrsal
PERTH: 5.10 Round Tower, 5.40 Solway Legend, 6.10 Mirsaale, 6.40 Lowanbehold, 7.10 Thankyou Very Much, 7.40 Mighty Leader
WORCESTER: 2.10 Stephanie Frances, 2.40 Promanco, 3.10 Makethedifference, 3.40 Robert’s Star, 4.10 Solstalla, 4.40 Danceintothelight
NAP: Elucidation. Next Best: Justanotherbottle