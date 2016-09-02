Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Saturday, September 3
HAYDOCK: 1.50 Motdaw, 2.25 Monataire, 3.0 Breton Rock, 3.30 Intense Tango, 4.0 Dutch Masterpiece, 4.30 Limato, 5.5 Cosmeapolitan
KEMPTON: 2.10 Sir Dancealot, 2.45 Commodore, 3.15 Queensbrydge, 3.45 Fire Fighting, 4.15 Georgian Bay, 4.50 Captain Peacock, 5.25 Biotic
ASCOT: 2.5 Koeman, 2.40 Ice Slice, 3.10 New Caledonia, 3.40 Flying North, 4.10 Shamshon, 4.45 Margaret’s Mission, 5.20 David’s Duchess
THIRSK: 2.20 Areen Heart, 2.55 Hartswell, 3.25 Seamster, 3.55 Briyouni, 4.25 Love On The Rocks, 5.0 Hernandoshideaway, 5.35 Volition, 6.5 More Beau
WOLVERHAMPTON: 5.50 All The Rage, 6.20 The Third Man, 6.50 Elegantly Bound, 7.20 Gold Flash, 7.50 With One Accord, 8.20 Watersmeet, 8.50 Elle Rebelle
STRATFORD: 1.55 Seeyouallincoppers, 2.30 Pass The Time, 3.5 Rossetti, 3.35 Purple ‘N Gold, 4.5 Taper Tantrum, 4.35 Domtaline, 5.10 Raised On Grazeon
NAP: Monataire. Next Best: Flying North