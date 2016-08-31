Simpson’s Selections

Racing tips for Friday, September 2
ASCOT: 2.0 Syncopation, 2.35 Harwoods Volante, 3.10 Countermeasure, 3.45 Sunblazer, 4.20 Bancnuanaheireann, 4.55 Jacbequick
HAYDOCK: 2.10 Canterbury Quad, 2.45 Cool Breeze, 3.20 Tarboosh, 3.55 Straightothepoint, 4.30 Nayel, 5.0 Exchequer, 5.30 Ivanoe
KEMPTON: 5.25 Cloudberry, 6.0 Melodic Motion, 6.30 Duabi One, 7.0 Warm Words, 7.30 Prize Diva, 8.0 Lord George, 8.30 Rainbow Pride, 9.0 Hellfire
MUSSELBURGH: 4.50 Equity, 5.20 Astrophysics, 5.50 Invernata, 6.20 Almuhab, 6.50 Hawatif, 7.20 Midnight Warior, 7.50 Thornaby Princess
NEWCASTLE: 1.50 The Bard’s Advice, 2.20 Sakhee’s Rose, 2.55 Corridor Kid, 3.30 Tyrannical, 4.5 Northside Prince, 4.35 Organza, 5.5 Munjally, 5.35 Lord Rob
NAP: Bancnuanaheireann. Next Best: Midnight Warrior