Pendra missing from 40-strong Grand National line-up

The Last Samuri heads the final field of 40 runners for Saturday's Randox Health Grand National at Aintree.

The Kim Bailey-trained nine-year-old was runner-up 12 months ago, but faces a tougher task this year off a 12 pounds higher mark this year.

Jonjo O'Neill's More Of That is next on the list and is one of three runners for owner JP McManus along with Cause Of Causes and Regal Encore.

The Charlie Longsdon-trained Pendra, who is also owned by McManus, was the only horse among the top 40 at Monday's confirmation stage not to be declared.

The Gigginstown House Stud silks, worn to victory last year by Mouse Morris' Rule The World, will be sported by five runners this year in Roi Des Francs, Wounded Warrior, Measureofmydreams and the Morris pair of Thunder And Roses and Rogue Angel.

A former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner lines up in Lord Windermere while last year's RSA hero Blaklion represents Nigel Twiston-Davies and Noel Fehily.

Champion trainer Paul Nicholls has five representatives as he looks to win a second National.

Saphir Du Rheu, Le Mercurey, Just A Par, Vincente and Wonderful Charm will all take their chances while David Pipe will saddle Vieux Lion Rouge, one of the favourites, Ballynagour, La Vaticane and Doctor Harper,w ho is the last horse to make the cut.

Definitly Red, One For Arthur, Highland Lodge, Pleasant Company and The Young Master are others of note in the maximum field.

Bishops Road, owned by Lytham businessman Alan Halsall, is among the runners, rated a 66-1 shot by the bookmakers.

Vicente, who runs in the colours of Preston North End owner Trevor Hemmings, has also been declared.

Hemmings will be going for his fourth triumph in the National as an owner, an outright record.

Andrew Tulloch, clerk of the course at Aintree, reported it had been dry overnight at Aintree.

He said: "I have left the going as good, good to soft in places on the Mildmay and hurdle courses for 15 degrees Celsius and we will treat each day as it comes.

"We watered around fences 13 and 14 of the Grand National course (in the home straight overnight)

"We will continue to water in order to maintain the going on the easy side of good."

There are four reserves for the National (in order of merit) Bless The Wings, Knock House, Sambremont and Viva Steve.

Should any of the 40 pull out, then a reserve would take that horse's place, with Bless The Wings the first reserve.

The deadline for any reserve to get in is 1pm on Friday.