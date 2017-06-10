O'Meara's star turn wins opener at Haydock Park

Trainer David O'Meara maintained his good record at Haydock Park as he saddled Reachforthestars to victory in the Betway Middle Distance Handicap on Saturday afternoon.

Without a win since her debut as a two-year-old, the 16-1 chance was attempting 10 furlongs for the first time.

Settled in second by Danny Tudhope behind the favourite Materialisitic, the daughter of Sea The Stars took it up with over a furlong to run and held off the challenge of Pirate Look to win a shade cosily in the end.

"The plan was to pop out and be positive, but Materialistic was a little keen and I was just hoping they didn't get racing too far out," said O'Meara.

"She's been racing like she needed further and I think she will get further again.

"She enjoys a little bit of cut in the ground, but there's no grand plan."

O'Meara had won the big listed race at the track on Friday night, the Achilles Stakes, with Final Venture.

Pennsylvania Dutch survived a drift in the market to remain unbeaten in the Betway Sprint Handicap.

Sent off at 5-1 having been 9-4 in the morning, the William Haggas-trained winner picked up well from way off the pace under Ben Curtis.

Bellevarde was half a length away in second, just holding off Fantasy Keeper who was outpaced from halfway before staying on.

"I was supposed to ride him about three weeks ago at Leicester, but he got upset in the stalls and couldn't run," said Curtis."He was very green still, just the second run of his life, and there should be more to come.