Many Clouds film in line for international award

A film about the racehorse Many Clouds, owned by Lancashire businessman Trevor Hemmings, is in the running for an award at an international festival in New York.

Many Clouds, who carried the colours of Preston North End owner Hemmings, was one of the most popular steeplechasers in training until his untimely death in January.

The geldiing, who won the Grand National in 2015, collapsed and died after passing the winning-post in front in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham.

The film is entitled 'Many Clouds - The People's Horse'.

It was directed by former jockey Nathan Horrocks, who used to ride the horse at exercise at the Lambourn, Berkshire stables of his trainer Oliver Sherwood.

It has been nominated in the international documentary category at the Equus Film Festival, which takes place on November 17-19

Horrocks, who has also been nominated for the international director award, said: "Many Clouds meant the world to me and thousands of others. I am so happy that an American audience will get to see how much he was loved but also the amazing athlete he was.

"This is my tribute to him to say thank you for what he has done for me, both personally and professionally; he literally changed my life."

Hemmings has described Many Clouds as a 'very special horse'.

He was one of four Grand National winners that have been owned by Hemmings, who bought Many Clouds as a foal.