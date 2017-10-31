Leading northern trainer Mary Reveley dies, aged 76

Britain's winning-most female trainer Mary Reveley has died aged 76

The former dual-purpose trainer, who saddled over 2,000 winners in a pioneering career, died of a suspected heart attack at her family's North Yorkshire stables

Her son Keith Reveley said: "She was walking about the yard and was with Gill Boanas, who is training there now.

"She was around the horses, feeding them, and basically collapsed of a suspected heart attack.

"We're all still in shock, but it's just typical of her that she was around horses right up to the end."

Based at Groundhill Farm stables in Saltburn, Cleveland, Reveley took out a training licence with just four horses in 1982 but soon emerged as a powerhouse of the northern circuit.

She was the first woman in Britain to saddle 100 winners in a calendar year, having reached the significant milestone in 1991.

In the same year she landed the Cambridgeshire handicap at Newmarket with her favourite horse, Mellottie.

In 1992, she then became the only British female to claim 50 victories in a flat season.

She twice won the Cesarewitch with Old Red (1995) and Turnpole (1997), while the likes of Cab On Target, Marello, Seven Towers and Into The Red secured big-race victories over jumps for Reveley.

She retired from training in 2004 and passed on the baton to her son Keith, who announced his own retirement this January