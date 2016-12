Friday afternoon’s jumps fixture at Haydock has been abandoned due to a frozen track.

Course officials brought forward their intended 7.30am inspection after overnight temperatures once again plummeted.

And with the course still “frozen in places”, clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright was left with no alternative but to draw stumps.

Haydock was due to stage an appealing seven-race card, with Buveur D’Air the headline act in a three-runner novice chase over two miles and three furlongs.