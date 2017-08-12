Front-running Frankuus wins Haydock feature

Frankuus showed a willingness to battle in the rain-softered ground to win the feature race at Haydock Park on Saturday, the Betfred Rose Of Lancaster Stakes

Jockey Joe Fanning made a bold dash to the front and took a good three lengths out of his field with around two furlongs to go and it looked a decisive move.

Mount Logan then came out of the pack to mount a strong challenge but Frankuus found more to repel the threat prevail in the Haydock Group Three,

The son of Frankel, trained by Mark Johnston, had three parts of a length to spare at the line.

It was the second time the horse had won a Group Three and ended a spell in which he had failed to get his head in front, though he had shown signs of a return to form last time out.

Johnston, who won this race previously with Jukebox Jury, said: "Things had been getting with him - he had won on soft before so we knew conditions were right."

The trainer added: "I thought he was a little bit stuck between two stools in that he wasn't quite top class, but he was too high for handicaps.". On paper he had a bit to find today, but we knew he liked the track - he won here last year

"I will have to go back and think about what to do next, but it would be nice to get another Group win out of him because its been frustrating for his owners."

Of those who finished behind the front two, Laraaib had won three on the spin for the Owen Burrows team, but the 2-1 favourite could only finish third - another five lengths in arrears.

The main supporting race on the Haydock card, the Betfred TV/EBF Stallions Dick Hern Stakes was won in facile style by Sea Of Grace, who prevailed by a facile four-and-half-lengths.

Jockey Andrea Atzeni always oozed confidence aboard the odds-on shot, coming from first to last in smooth fashion.

He did not need to resort to the whip and pushed the filly out to win the listed prize in authoritative manner.

The field was reduced to six after three withdrawals from the original declared line-up.

Great Britain and Ireland won the Shergar Cup team competition at Ascot.