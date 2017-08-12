Azari wins last-ditch Haydock thriller

Have your say

Azari prevailed in an exciting finish to the Betfred Haydock Park Ladies Trophy Handicap.

Azari's rider Jenny Powell timed her run to perfection to prevail at the Lancashire track

Megan Nicholls appeared to have everything covered riding Zubayr for her father, Paul, but Azari had his head in front right on the line.

Rubbing salt into the wounds for the Nicholls family, Azari used to be housed at Ditcheat but joined Tom Dascombe in June.

Powell, daughter of Grand National winner Brendan, felt the first-time cheekpieces may have proved decisive.

"I wasn't confident I'd got there but I'd tracked the right horse," she said.

"To be honest, he wasn't that keen on going past. I don't think he 100 per cent wanted to do that so the cheekpieces helped.

"But he's won, which is all that matters."

Abbie McCain on Swaheen and Rachel Richardson on Dance King stood to benefit from a £20,000 bonus if successful in the race, and while both briefly threatened they were ultimately unplaced.