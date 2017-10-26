Hoop group enjoy mini basketball festival

Blackpool Sixth Form College played host to a hoopfest as primary schools from across Blackpool took part in a Mini Basketball Festival delivered the college basketball academy players and members of the college leadership academy.

The event was delivered as part of the Blackpool School Games Programme for children in years three and four and took the form of a skills and drills carousel before the action heated up as the schools stood toe to toe on the courts for a series of five against five fixtures.

The college academy squad worked with the young players in activities that focused on ball handling, passing, dribbling, shooting and the all-important support and encouragement that is required at all times throughout the games.

Children from Moor Park, St Kentigerns, St Teresa’s, Unity, Westcliff and Devonshire were put through their paces by the college students.

However, the emphasis on fun and enjoyment was as high as the focus on learning new sporty skills.

Once the talented youngsters had completed each of the team challenges they gathered to find out which schools they had been grouped with before being assigned their academy team manager and huddling up to take on some last minute advice before the first tip-off of the day.

Teachers and team-mates stood cheering the players on from the sidelines as they gave their all on the court in attempt to rattle the baskets and rack up the points for their school.

After a series of group games the schools split once more for the final games after a well-deserved water break for both the players and the very excited academy team managers.

The fixtures came to a close when the buzzer sounded for the last time and the basket count hit a tremendous 52 from across all of the games.

The players gathered with their academy team managers for a team debrief with everyone being congratulated on their efforts on the court and for the new skills that they had learned and then put into practice.

Each academy team manger presented an MVP award to a member of their team for displaying high levels of focus, teamwork and enthusiasm which was sportingly cheered from all players, teachers, friends and family.

Dave Rohman, Blackpool School Games organiser, said “With the first half-term of the school year drawing to a close the children showed no signs of slowing down and kept the college students busy all afternoon.

“Having events delivered by college students allows them to put their own learning into practice as well as creating an atmosphere of fun, enjoyment and interaction for all involved.

“I would like to thank Chris Hodkin from Blackpool Sixth for his support and for his pre-event work undertaken with his students to make the day such a success.

“We are working hard this year to offer events that allow children to learn new sporting skills and then put them into action in an environment that provides a level of competition where development rather than results is the outcome.

“The school year has got underway in great style for the School Games and we are looking forward to another exciting programme after a well needed half-term break.”