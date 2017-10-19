Hambleton master the multi-skills school sport challenge

Seven primary schools showed their sporting versatility in an all-action Multi-Skills day organised by the Wyre and Fylde Schools Sports Partnership at Cardinal Allen High School.

The key stage one pupils took part in a number of challenges to test their fundamental skills and were supported by Cardinal Allen sports leaders.

Hambleton won most points and were declared champions in a fun-filled event.

The other schools involved were Hambleton, Copp C of E, Garstang St Thomas’, Garstang Community, Stalmine, St John’s Poulton and Carleton St Hilda’s.