Gurney’s last eight date at Winter Gardens

Daryl Gurney brilliantly defeated Gary Anderson 11-9 to reach his first BetVictor World Matchplay quarter-final as Peter Wright, Mensur Suljovic and Darren Webster also enjoyed wins.
Northern Ireland’s Gurney has been one of the circuit’s leading performers this year, and claimed Anderson’s scalp following a fine display, averaging 103 and hitting 55 per cent of his attempts at a double.
He said: “I’m very happy with the way I coped under the pressure.
“I’m glad I won that game but I’m here to win and hopefully I can do the same in the next game and progress even further.”
Gurney will now meet Suljovic in Thursday’s opening quarter-final, after the Austrian won through to the last eight with an 11-6 defeat of Justin Pipe.
The 2016 European Championship finalist produced a fine display of finishing, setting the tone by taking out 63 and 75 to win the first two legs and 116 on his way to a 6-3 advantage.
Pipe took out 82 with a neat bullseye, double 16 combination, but three further legs from the Austrian moved him 9-4 up before he recovered from a mini-fightback to secure the win on double 18.
Wright marched into the last eight with a superb 11-4 win over Spain’s Cristo Reyes, averaging 104 and finishing 11 doubles from 14 attempts to set up a tie with Webster on Thursday.
The world number three moved into leads of 4-1 and 7-3 with some clinical finishing, including a brace of 96 finishes and a 106 checkout.
Reyes followed an earlier 116 finish by taking out 106 to reply in leg 11, but Wright responded in fine fashion with an 11-darter and a 101 finish before taking out 77 to seal a strong display.
Webster secured his spot in a first World Matchplay quarter-final by defeating fellow qualifier Steve West 11-7, continuing his impressive form in Blackpool with another strong display to follow up his previous win over James Wade.
