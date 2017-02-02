Grand slams for basketball boys at St Mary’s

Blackpool Secondary Schools are enjoying some serious slam dunk action this half-term.

Following inter-school basketball tournaments for year 10 and 11 boys, it was the turn of year 9 to take to the courts at St Mary’s Catholic Academy. AllStars was delighted to be invited along for the competitive round robin event, which was won by the host school.

St Mary’s were undefeated after matches against Montgomery and St George’s, and the enjoyable tournament was played in great spirit.