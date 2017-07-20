Good sports at St Mary’s PE Day

St Mary’s Catholic Academy kindly invited AllStars along to its annual PE day when the sun shone for a day of sporting fun.

More than 1,000 pupils at the Layton school joined in, competing for their learning houses in various sports, including football, rounders, cricket and basketball.

And no-one enjoyed the day more than the team from the Science and PE Learning House, who were overall winners for the second successive year.

Head of PE Mr Reidy said: “It was a fantastic day, with all the pupils playing in the right spirit and enjoying sport and PE.”