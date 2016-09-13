Kelly’s eye on Lancashire golf title

St Annes golfer Phil Kelly shared the lead at four under par after day one of the James Brearley Lancashire Open tournament at the Blackpool North Shore course.

His round of 67 included six birides and two bogeys.

Kelly had a purple patch of three birdies in a row at holes eight, nine and 10.

Going into Tuesday’s final day, Kelly shared the lead on 67 with Gareth Davies (Abbeydale) and Alex Belt (Snainton Golf Centre).

Fleetwood’s David Corbsy was tied for fourth place, one shot back alongside Richie Marsden (Formby Hall).