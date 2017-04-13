Fylde schools rally to the sporting cause

A football and netball rally was staged at AKS just before the holidays for Fylde primary schools.

Ten schools competed in both sports at an event organised by the Wyre and Fylde Sports Partnership, and AllStars was delighted to be invited to attend the football action.

Heyhouses triumphed in the football competition, winning the final against an Our Lady Star of the Sea team who had come through an intense semi against Lytham Hall Park.

Our Lady Star of the Sea reached the netball final as well, finishing runners up to hosts AKS.

Lee Cadwallader of the sports partnership said: “The weather was great and a massive thanks to AKS school for hosting the event.”