Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham St Annes, Blackpool, Rossall

League leaders Lytham Ladies kept their 100 per cent record alive with a 3-0 win against Leyland and Chorley in North Hockey division two.

Lytham dominated the early stages and Georgia Perkins opened the scoring with a reverse stick shot into the far corner.

Excellent midfield play was rewarded with a second goal as Perkins set up Emily Adams for an unstoppable strike.

Defenders Amie Knighton and Gabby Little kept Leyland at bay after the break and Minnie Rogers pulled off some great saves.

Leyland didn’t capitalise on Lytham’s errors and they pulled together to add a third goal, Georgina Read finishing a rebound from a penalty corner.

Lytham seconds are second in Lancashire Central division one after a 2-0 home victory against Garstang’s thirds.

Lily Ganchi opened the scoring after her initial shot rebounded off the keeper’s pads.

Lisa Brown made some spectacular saves to protect the lead and victory was seled with a Heidi Parsons goal on the rebound.

Lytham’s thirds lost by the only goal away to their Longridge counterparts in division two.

Lytham couldn’t take their chances and Longridge scored the winner, despite Jess Mangnall and Anna Tankard performing admirably to keep them at bay.

Lytham Men couldn’t hold on to their lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw away to Liverpool Sefton in North Two West.

Liverpool started the better and opened the scoring.

Lytham made some excellent runs and Andy Copeland equalised after Matt Shawcross’ drag-flick was blocked.

Tensions ran high in the second half and the umpire showed a few cards before Lytham went into the lead as Shawcross found the top of the goal.

Sefton then forced an equaliser in th dying minutes but Lytham are looking to be in strong form.

LSA Men’s seconds also drew 2-2 when they travelled to Ormskirk’s seconds in North West Five North.

John Barraclough soon put LSA in front but they were punished for taking their foot off the gas and Ormskirk led 2-1 at half-time.

Lytham had several chances and penalty corners in the second half and Matt Percy equalised.

Sam Evans blew Lancaster & Morecambe away with a fantastic hat-trick in Lancashire Central division one leaders Rossall’s 5-0 home win.

The visitors’ defence finally succumbed to the onslaught after 15 minutes, when Beth Tolley prodded home at the far post.

Lancaster rallied until player-of-the-match Evans scored two in quick succession to break their spirit.

After half-time, Lucia Stefani fired in from a tight angle after a great run and pass from Alex Holden.

Evans completed her hat- trick after Alice Young pulled the ball back from the byeline for Evans to smash the ball home from the penalty spot.

Lancaster & Morecambe threatened to break away but Rossall defended well.

The win keeps Rossall at the top of Division One, having played four and won four so far this season.

Blackpool Hockey Club Men were left kicking themselves after failing to pick up a point with a 3-2 defeat at home to Winnington Park.

Both sides were under-strength but it was the visitors who made the most of their opportunities, racing into a 3-0 lead after 25 minutes after capitalising on Blackpool errors.

The home side finally kicked into gear and pulled one back before half-time through Simon Thomas after a well worked move involving Jordan Payne.

The deficit could have been reduced to one but for an excellent save denying James Smith in the closing minutes of the half.

Blackpool were much the better side in the second period as Winnington protected their lead with solid defence.

Despite the home side’s dominance, they lacked accuracy on with the final pass, and further opportunities came and went.

The breakthrough finally came, but it was the visitors who gifted Blackpool with the chance by being reduced to nine players, allowing Blackpool to flood players forward.

Debutant Joe Neath fired home from a tight angle to give Blackpool hope with 15 minutes left, but a painful last quarter of an hour had further squandered chances and allowed the visitors to cling on for a well battled three points.

Blackpool 2 continued their poor run of form with a 6-0 defeat at Leyland & Chorley’s firsts.

The match, however, was far more even than the scoreline suggests.

There was parity between the teams for the first 15 minutes, until Leyland won a short corner and were able to score with a neat set move.

They continued to pressurise the Blackpool defence and from another short corner the ball was fed back into the goal past keeper Toby Jeffery and struck Pete Latimer’s foot on the line, resulting in a penalty stroke which was converted to make it 2-0.

Blackpool became frustrated as captain Matt Atherton earned himself a green card for too much backchat to the umpire.

Blackpool did threaten Leyland at times, with Keiffer Earnshaw running at their defence with support from Dan Howe and Tim Wilson.

Blackpool somehow managed to concede four goals in the second half as Leyland took their chances, whereas Blackpool struggled in the latter third of the pitch.

The cause wasn’t helped by another green card for dissent for Matt Atherton and one for Tim Wilson for a reckless tackle.

It was another frustrating game for Blackpool but there are signs of improvement and three other teams within one point at the bottom of Division Four North.