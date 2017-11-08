Fylde coast hockey review: Blackpool, Lytham, Garstang

Blackpool Hockey Club face an uphill battle to avoid relegation after losing 7-3 at home to fellow North West division one strugglers Bebbington.

Blackpool Hockey Club face an uphill battle to avoid relegation after losing 7-3 at home to fellow North West division one strugglers Bebbington.

Bebbington took the lead after 10 minutes, capitalising well on a defensive error.

Simon Allen equalised from a penalty corner but within five minutes the visitors were ahead again from a reverse-stick strike.

Blackpool replied through Jordan Payne but again parity was shortlived as Bebbington took the lead for a third time in the first half.

Blackpool pressed hard and Dave Morgan made it 3-3 just before half-time.

However, Blackpool had used up all their lives and when they went behind for a fourth time there was no coming back.

Joe Neath’s effort was ruled out despite protests from the Blackpool players that the ball had escaped through a hole in the side-netting.

Blackpool pressed for an equaliser but couldn’t find a way past the goalkeeper, and when a turnover in possession gifted Bebington a fifth the game was gone the visitors scoring twice more.

The defeat leaves Blackpool bottom with just one win from their seven games.

Blackpool 2 started a series of crunch relegation clashes with a 5-2 defeat by West Derby 2.

Blackpool keeper Jamie McKinnon made a string of early saves as West Derby began strongly and they went ahead when a bouncing ball caused confusion in the Blackpool defence.

Blackpool went close to equalising but West Derby extended their lead from a penalty stroke.

Blackpool hit back with Chris Pickles’ killer pass found Dan Howe, who pushed the ball under the keeper, then scored from close range.

West Derby made it 3-1 by half-time but Blackpool looked stronger in the second half as Will Pickles struck a post.

The pressure paid off as Chris Pickles netted a waist-high rebound.

As both sides sought their first points of the season, West Derby scrambled a fourth, then added a fifth.

Lytham Ladies were knocked off the top of North division two after their first defeat of the season, 2-1 at home to Liverpool Sefton 2.

Sefton moved into an early two-goal lead but Lytham battled on.

Tasha Webster pulled one back with a rebound but Lytham ran out of time and slip to third place, despite being much the better side in the second half.

Lytham Men recovered from two goals down at half-time to beat Urmston 3-2 at AKS in North Two West.

The fightback began with a drag-flick from Matt Shawcross, then Tom Evans equalised from a deflection.

Lytham piled on the pressure and were rewarded with a Shawcross winner in the dying minutes.

Lytham Under-16 girls got their national league campaign off to a flying start with a 14-1 home win over Ben Rhydding 2. Captain Becca Walker, Lily Ganchi and Jasmine Carey were outstanding.

Garstang Ladies were beaten 2-0 away to Lancaster in an excellent top-of-the-table clash.

Both goals came in the second half and Georgie Brummell was Garstang’s player of the match.