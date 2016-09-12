Wenger wants Wilshere to stay

Monday’s football news from the papers and web

Daily Star: Arsene Wenger is hopeful Jack Wilshere will sign an extended deal with Arsenal despite being on loan at AFC Bournemouth.

Daily Telegraph: Wenger has described Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe, who has been linked with the Gunners’ managerial role, as ‘ the perfect coach for me.’

Daily Express: Manchester United are interested in Juventus’ Cypriot midfielder Grigoris Kastanos.

Daily Mirror: Erik Lamela wants to double his wage to £120,000 a week in signing a new deal at Spurs.

The Sun: Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has called on referees to give Diego Costa more protection.

Daily Telegraph: Sunderland boss David Moyes said he could have won the Premier League with Everton had he been given the money to sign a striker like Romelu Lukaku.