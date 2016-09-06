Toure to sign pre-contract agreement?

Tuesday’s transfer news from the papers and web
The Independent: Yaya Toure will sign a pre-contract deal with another European club in January after being left out of Manchester City’s Champions League squad.
Daily Mail: Everton are set to offer Ross Barkley a long-term contract to stay with Goodison Park.
Daily Mirror: Jose Fonte is committed to Southampton despite interest over the summer from Manchester United.
Daily Telegraph: Leicester City have approached Eduardo Macia to replace their former head of recruitment, Steve Walsh.
Sporting Mediaset: AC Milan will give teenage keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma a new deal to ward off interest from Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Daily Mirror: Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi believes Leicester’s Riyad Mahrez is good enough to join his former club.
