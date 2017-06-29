Team spirit growing at Fleetwood Rugby Club

Fleetwood Under-15s’ boys celebrated the end of a successful rugby season which has seen the team grow in strength and create community ties on and off the field.

The team continues to develop, with aims of following the tradition of junior players being promoted to the first XV ranks.

In addition to playing, the team also raised funds towards a successful end of season tour to Amsterdam, with a generous sponsorship deal from Fleetwood Council.

Under-15 head coach Barry Anslow said of the campaign: “The season has been mixed but overall I’m happy with our progress year on year.

“We have a few players who have been with us for a good few years and that’s been supported by newer players who continue to contribute in a good way.

“We enjoyed a good tour to Amsterdam with many parents coming along and supporting the trip.

We now buckle down as the lads go into their GCSE year and look ahead to their futures at the club.

“This time next year we will be junior colts and I know head coach Steve Woodburn is keeping an eye open on player progress.”

Council leader Coun. Terry Rogers was guest of honour and handed out the annual awards. He said: “There was plenty of sportsmanship and good values on show this evening.

“It is really refreshing to see the extent of the involvement of the parents, volunteers and coaches who give up their time for the team.

“Looking after our youngsters and giving them a good fitness regime, comradery and team togetherness is really good for now and the future of these young men.

“Sport brings out a discipline and character. This helps the communication aspect when the lads meet other parents, club officials and opposition players.

“It’s a very good source of socialising for the youngsters and this club is a fantastic environment to encourage all these principles.

“I’m hoping the rugby club will continue to cast the net out to address some of the issues facing young people in Fleetwood.

“Anyone can turn around with the right guidance and these are the relationships the council is encouraging.

Henry Anslow, son of coach Barry, picked up the Clubman of the Year award after plenty of volunteering.

He said: “I’m very proud of the award. We’ve had a decent season and the team continues to improve. Injuries have got in the way of our season but we have done well.

“I’m surprised that the other work I do around the club was noticed. I like to be involved with the rest of the club as well as the under-15s.

“I think it’s important to be known around the place as I would like to carry on playing my rugby here in the future.”

DERICK THOMAS