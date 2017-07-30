Taylor is England goal hero

France 0 England 1

Jodie Taylor struck again as England defied decades of history to reach the Women’s Euro 2017 semi-finals with a 1-0 victory to France in Deventer.

The result ended a winless run over France which stretched back to 1974, when England defeated Les Bleues 2-0 in a friendly in Wimbledon, and they will face tournament hosts Holland on Thursday for a place in Sunday’s final in Enschede.

Taylor slid the ball past Sarah Bouhaddi for her fifth goal of the tournament in the 60th minute to put England through, with the suspension of Jill Scott for the next round being the only disappointment for manager Mark Sampson.

England keeper Karen Bardsley is an injury concern after limping off with an injury. She had to be replaced by Siobhan Chamberlain.