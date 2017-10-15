Squires Gate win nine-goal thriller after manager's exit

A first home win of the season, 5-4 against AFC Liverpool, lift managerless Squires Gate off the bottom of premier division.

Chairman John Maguire took charge of the team after Gate had parted company with manager Danny Penswick on the eve of this clash with their fellow Hallmark Security League strugglers.

Jake Darnell's inclusion was the only change to the side beaten 5-0 by Bootle in Penswick's final game at the helm last Tuesday.

Gate started brightly as Jack Williams' lovely back-heel found strike partner Mark Buchan, whose shot was turned away for a corner.

Liverpool had their first chance after 15 minutes, when Kev Edgar fired over after good work down the right.

The visitors took the lead two minutes later, after Joe Whittingham's shot was kept out of the top corner by keeper Ben Fletcher. From the resulting corner, former Gate defender Chris Anderson headed home from 12 yards.

Gate had an effort cleared off the line on 24 minutes but were level seconds later, when Gal Pett beat his man by the corner flag to set up Buchan, who fired into the roof of the net.

Pett gave Gate the lead 10 minutes later, firing a free-kick into the bottom corner.

He added his second five minutes before the break, tapping in Buchan's corner at the far post.

Paul Carroll's vital tackle after Fletcher fumbled a free-kick preserved Gate's 3-1 lead until half-time.

That lead would not last long as Lee McConchie made it 3-2 with a free back-post header on 50 minutes.

And a minute later Jack Fleming equalised with a free-kick from the right.

Gate were back in front after an hour as Pett's drive was turned in by Buchan for his second.

Dan Boden fired a golden chance over the top for AFC, who rued the miss as Gate's substitute winger Radim Cech made it 5-3 on a 69 minutes, when his deep cross beat everyone to sneak in at the far corner.

Declan Hill headed AFC back within one goal on 78 minutes but Gate could have made it six as Pett had a series of late chances to complete his hat-trick.

Gate climb two places off the foot of the table and hope to have a new manager in place before Saturday's trip to Winsford.

Maguire said: “I can’t thank both Danny and Brian Penswick enough for their time and effort. To keep us up in his first season in management was a fantastic achievement. Danny leaves with our best wishes.”

Gate: Fletcher,Colquhoun, Higham, Hall, Darnell, Carroll, Pett, Thornber, Buchan, Williams, Ing.; subs: Cornwell, Moorhead, Smith, Cech, Moreau.